A’Ibom Gov, Umo Eno, Dumps PDP, Defects To APC

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno on Friday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that the Governor defected in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital on Friday, June 6.

This comes a few days after Eno said it was time for him to move to the APC.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Ikot Abasi, Eno had said “it is time to move”and align the state to APC at the federal level.

According to him, the decision was taken after extensive consultations.

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the APC had stormed Akwa Ibom State to officially welcome Eno into the party.

APC governors that witnessed the occasion include the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Others include Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

