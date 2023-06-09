A’ibom Gov Pledges Support For Tinubu, FG

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has pledged support for President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government. Eno made the pledge yesterday while briefing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President at the ASo Rock Villa.

He said: “Politics is over and governance has started. So, Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria and we have to work with the Federal Government to ensure that Akwa Ibomites will see the benefits of democracy and we can- not do that if we work standing apart.

And so we came to visit with the President like I said, to congratulate him and pledge our support to work with him and our commitment as a state so that Akwa Ibomites will derive the full benefit of democracy.

There are lots of things we expect from the Federal Government and it’s only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good, whatever I know I can do to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it.”