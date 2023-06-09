New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. A’ibom Gov Pledges…

A’ibom Gov Pledges Support For Tinubu, FG

Vinkmag ad

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has pledged support for President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government. Eno made the pledge yesterday while briefing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President at the ASo Rock Villa.

He said: “Politics is over and governance has started. So, Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria and we have to work with the Federal Government to ensure that Akwa Ibomites will see the benefits of democracy and we can- not do that if we work standing apart.

And so we came to visit with the President like I said, to congratulate him and pledge our support to work with him and our commitment as a state so that Akwa Ibomites will derive the full benefit of democracy.

There are lots of things we expect from the Federal Government and it’s only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good, whatever I know I can do to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it.”

Post Views: 25

Read Previous

Runsewe Seeks Creation Of African Centre In Dutch Varsities
Read Next

Kebbi Assembly Elects Usman-zuru As Speaker

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023