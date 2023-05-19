New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. A’ibom Gov Mourns,…

A’ibom Gov Mourns, Says We’ll Miss Him

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel yesterday sent his heartfelt message and condolences to the family of the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Late Dr. Sunday Mbang, the Methodist Church of Nigeria and indeed the larger Chris- tian community on the passing of the eminent Nigerian cleric. He died at the age of 86 years.

In a statement released yesterday on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Assistant Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel, was quoted as saying that the passing of the renowned “Father in Faith” is deeply painful, but we thank God for the life of impact you lived.”

The statement added: “You were a towering figure in the Nigerian Christian community, who as the Patriarch/ Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria for 22 uninterrupted years, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the first Nigerian ever to head the World Methodist Council (WMC), brought honour to Nigeria and in the process won souls for Christ.

“One of your most endearing attributes was that you spoke truth to power, and was a champion for good governance, equity and justice. “As the Co-Chairman of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, you advocated a peaceful coexistence and tolerance of our religious diversity.

“I thank you most profoundly for the support and prayers you extended to me since I came into public service and most especially, the last eight years as the governor of this state.”

Post Views: 1

Read Previous

Upcoming Essence Festival: Excitement As That Good Media Meets With Nollywood Stakeholders
Read Next

Mbang, Fearless Soldier Of Christ, Obasanjo Mourns Departed Prelate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023