A’ibom Gov Mourns, Says We’ll Miss Him

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel yesterday sent his heartfelt message and condolences to the family of the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Late Dr. Sunday Mbang, the Methodist Church of Nigeria and indeed the larger Chris- tian community on the passing of the eminent Nigerian cleric. He died at the age of 86 years.

In a statement released yesterday on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Assistant Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel, was quoted as saying that the passing of the renowned “Father in Faith” is deeply painful, but we thank God for the life of impact you lived.”

The statement added: “You were a towering figure in the Nigerian Christian community, who as the Patriarch/ Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria for 22 uninterrupted years, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the first Nigerian ever to head the World Methodist Council (WMC), brought honour to Nigeria and in the process won souls for Christ.

“One of your most endearing attributes was that you spoke truth to power, and was a champion for good governance, equity and justice. “As the Co-Chairman of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, you advocated a peaceful coexistence and tolerance of our religious diversity.

“I thank you most profoundly for the support and prayers you extended to me since I came into public service and most especially, the last eight years as the governor of this state.”