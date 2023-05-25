A’ibom Gov Inaugurates UNILAG Affiliated Skills Acquisition Centre

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has handed over the Dak- kada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC) in Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Local Government Area of the state to the people of the state as part of his parting gifts. The governor, while inaugurating the centre yesterday informed the people that the state government would run the centre in collaboration with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) that would oversee activities and operations of the centre. Emmanuel said the decision to partner a university within the country instead of some institutions outside the country was to ensure understanding of the state’s environment and socio-cultural structure. The governor said: “I want to thank the University of Lagos because when we approached them on this project for collaboration and partnership, they did not turn us down. Meeting the University of Lagos should assure you that this centre will be one of the best, a centre of excellence.”