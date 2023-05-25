New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. A’ibom Gov Inaugurates…

A’ibom Gov Inaugurates UNILAG Affiliated Skills Acquisition Centre

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has handed over the Dak- kada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC) in Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Local Government Area of the state to the people of the state as part of his parting gifts. The governor, while inaugurating the centre yesterday informed the people that the state government would run the centre in collaboration with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) that would oversee activities and operations of the centre. Emmanuel said the decision to partner a university within the country instead of some institutions outside the country was to ensure understanding of the state’s environment and socio-cultural structure. The governor said: “I want to thank the University of Lagos because when we approached them on this project for collaboration and partnership, they did not turn us down. Meeting the University of Lagos should assure you that this centre will be one of the best, a centre of excellence.”

Read Previous

Inauguration: No Cows Will ‘Loiter’ Streets Of Abuja – Miyetti-Allah
Read Next

Police Arraign Sacked Ogun Deputy Speaker Over Breach Of Peace

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023