The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed pride in hosting Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Adeleke David, popularly known as Davido, who selected the state as the first Nigerian stop on his global 5ive Alive tour.

Governor Eno, who spoke on Monday, highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that Davido commended Akwa Ibom’s world-class facilities, peaceful environment and warm hospitality.

Taking to his verified X handle, the Governor wrote: “Last night, we hosted music icon @davido here in Akwa Ibom, and he made history by choosing our State as the first stop in Nigeria for his global tour.

“He said Akwa Ibom stood out because of our world-class facilities, peace, and hospitality, describing everything about our State as beautiful”.

The Governor emphasised that Davido’s decision underscores Akwa Ibom’s growing reputation as a youth-friendly and tourism-driven destination.

He commended the artist for recognising the state’s efforts to create an enabling environment for young people.

“I appreciate Davido for recognising our efforts to make Akwa Ibom a youth-friendly and tourism-driven State. His success story inspires our young people to believe that with commitment and consistency, their dreams are possible,” he added.

Eno reiterated Akwa Ibom’s readiness to welcome not only entertainment events but also investment and economic opportunities, positioning the state as a hub for growth and development.

“Akwa Ibom is open, peaceful, and ready, not just for entertainment, but for investment and growth,” he stated.