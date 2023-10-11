A’Ibom: Gov Eno Towering The State To Greatness

Bill Taylor may have had the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno in mind when he wrote in one of his articles titled, “Do You Pass the Leadership Test”?

According to Taylor, “The true mark of a leader is the willingness to stick with a bold course of action, an unconventional business strategy, a unique product-development roadmap, a controversial marketing campaign, even as the rest of the world wonders why you’re not marching in step with the status quo.

In other words, real leaders are happy to zig while others zag. They understand that in an era of hyper-competition and non-stop disruption, the only way to stand out from the crowd is to stand for something special”.

This clearly defines the man anchoring the ship of the Golden Era – Pastor Umo Eno who amidst the controversies arising from his being the “Preferred Candidate”, to the turbulence of “unfounded sponsored allegations” and the tumult of the “election tribunal” has remained unperturbed, focused and unyielding to the several distractions.

Prior to the election, naysayers had only seen and focused on the skin colour of the man who has become the envy of many rather than his capabilities and vision for Akwa ‘Abasi’ Ibom State. Albino was his new name.

He can’t see beyond his face, how will he envision the progress of the State? They questioned. Akwa Ibom will lack a voice and a leader, the “streets” had chorused, because “he won’t be able to represent us when the sun rises.

We will have to wait for the fair weather of the rainy season to behold our Governor because that’s only when he can step out; oh mbom Akwa Ibom! They moaned.

While the loud chorus rang, one among the fierce voices had a firm belief in this man, and this was what he needed. A singular but firm voice to cheer him on to the arduous task and sing him to victory.

Eventually, he emerged and finally swam in the echoes of CONGRATULATIONS even from non-believers.

That affirming voice was that of his dear Wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno who bravely bore the brunt of the tauntings.

“The world sees him as an ALBINO, But he is ‘my Golden Boy’. Even women are toning and bleaching their skins and hairs to become like him. He is my Golden Boy and I love him that way”.

This was it. This is what was needed to pave the way for the Golden Era. Just like Christ commanded the sea, “be still”! Akwa Ibomites and indeed the world did not wait for the second command, they fell into line and the chorus changed from “Albino” to the “Golden Boy”.

The barrier emanating from his skin colour became a thing of the past, completely abandoned and forgotten. He became the darling of many and the preferred of more.

He went ahead to campaign, selling his A.R.I.S.E AGENDA across the 31 Local Government Areas of the State, converting many souls to his gospel of sustaining the peace and engineering more development upon his victory.

Overwhelmingly, he emerged as the duly elected Governor of Akwa Ibom State and was sworn in on 29th May 2023 marking the beginning of the Golden Era to be guarded and interpreted by the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.

The A.R.I.S.E. which symbolises Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructure Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, and Educational Advancement has been put on course.

“To ignite our Agricultural Revolution in line with our ARISE Agenda, we have acquired over 50 thousand hectares of land in all the 31 local government areas, to ensure food security and to get our people involved in agro-allied enterprises.

“We recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the world-renowned Songhai Farms to start a model farm in our State.

We have already sent hundreds of our people for training so they could form the nucleus of the skilled workers to drive this exercise”, the Governor geared into action.

For Infrastructural Maintenance and Advancement, the Governor during the commissioning of internal roads in Urua Akpan Andem acknowledged that “so far, we have flagged-off critical roads in all the three Senatorial Districts and internal roads in Urua Akpan Andem, is commissioned, delivered on schedule, by our very own HENSEK Integrated Services”.

On Educational Advancement, the Governor has affirmed commitment stating that his administration “is constructing model primary schools and primary healthcare facilities across the three Senatorial Districts and work is ongoing at a fast pace at the location of the first of these model primary schools, Christ the King School, (CKS) on Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

“Education remains free and compulsory at primary and secondary school levels and as part of the palliatives we are rolling out, based on the initial 2 billion Naira we received from the Federal Government, in the form of loan and rice, we intend to support parents with school uniforms, shoes and the payment of bursary to students in tertiary institutions after proper verifications. Our commitment to the payment of WAEC fees is irrevocable and we have already done so since we came in”.

Showcasing commitment to Security Advancement, Gov. Umo Eno has established the Ministry of Internal Security, headed by a Retired Major, Koko Essien to ensure that issues of insecurity are thrashed out immediately.

These have shown that the Governor was not only opportune and privileged to be preferred for the Hilltop Mansion Office but has a clearly planned vision for the State and the upliftment of his people.

While campaigning, Gov. Umo Eno emphasised on inclusion of everyone and the sector in his A.R.I.S.E. Agenda. Recently, 379 Personal Assistants were appointed and sworn in to help interpret His Excellency’s vision to the grassroots, having insisted that the Appointees must reside in their various Wards.

Also, the Governor has been able to showcase empathy on several occasions. Beginning from uplifting the entrepreneurial fruit sellers to celebrating his staff; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, and the Chief Photographer, Idara Adiakpan birthdays were celebrated at the just concluded Retreat of the State Executive Council at Lagos State.

The Commander of the Golden Era has displayed a bi-partisan approach to leadership. Upon the election and swearing-in of the President of the 10th Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Pastor Umo Eno had taken the world in a storm when he took some members of his Executive to Abuja to felicitate him on his success.

The world had thought that Umo Eno being elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party would ignore the inauguration of the Senate President on Party disparities. They had brewed enmity where and when there was none.

The world should know that we all can co-exist peacefully without raising unnecessary dust and causing contempt. We can live and uphold each other; copying the exemplary leadership style of His Excellency. Irrespective of skin colour, party difference, religion, and whatever issue, the Governor has demonstrated Christlike behaviour.

What more do we need? God has blessed Akwa Ibom State with an empathetic Governor; a man who understands what it means to uplift others; and a servant-leader who is committed to serving the State first, building her citizens, and raising an entrepreneurial State.

We can all support His Excellency by contributing our quota where necessary. We can help build a peaceful and economically thriving Akwa Ibom State. Let this be our commitment to a quality GOLDEN ERA.