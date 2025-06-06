A’Ibom Gov, Eno, Declares For APC Today

Share

The waiting game is over as Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially joins the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

The governor is the second Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), helmsman to defect to the APC. His Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, had on April 24, dumped the main opposition for the ruling party.

New Telegraph authoritatively learnt last night that some members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and governors of the party, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, are already in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to receive Eno and his supporters into the APC Eno, had while speaking at a town hall meeting in Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency on Wednesday, said: “It is time to move” and align the state to APC at the federal level.

The governor, who noted that the decision was taken after conducting extensive consultations, said: “We’re progressively moving forward, linking Akwa Ibom to the centre and I know you’re going with us.”

He added: “We thank you for your support. I’ve gone round to consult. The time has come that we will move, and we will go to where God is leading us. “Do not be afraid. Believe in us.

Believe in President Bola Tinubu because the future is bright. We are already a minority state in Nigeria. “If we come again and start breaking ourselves into pieces, we become the minority of the minorities and cannot get anything.”

