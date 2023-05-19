A’Ibom Gifts N2m To DAKKADA Entrepreneur Outreach Winner

A practicing nurse, Eduwem George Etim has emerged winner of Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach (DECO) 2023′ with a N2 Million star prize from the Akwa Ibom State Government, through the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management.

She was announced and presented with a cheque on Thursday during the grand finale of the 2023 DECO event held at Emerald Events Centre in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The DECO Outreach Programme which is coordinated by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management headed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr. Ime Uwah, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs. Meflyn Anwana has helped a great deal in boosting Small and Medium Enterprise development in the State.

Its activities are also in sync with the Dakkada Philosophy of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Recall that under the DECO Outreach, lots of Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs have received various support ranging from free business training, business name registration, equipment support, and financial assistance from the government to enable them to grow and sustain their businesses.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Uwah lauded the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for having the heart of developing Akwa Ibom people from a static mindset to a progressive one. He said exposing people to be industrious and productive was what the Dakkada Philosophy represented and also urged the beneficiaries to imbibe the Dakkada spirit by not necessarily depending on the government.

“What was key to the heart of Governor Emmanuel was developing our people from a static mindset to a progressive one”.

(

“To expose people what they can do without depending on the Government, that is the Dakkada spirit”

He also appreciated the DECO team for reaching out to entrepreneurs, people doing everything they can to move their businesses with support through small equipment financing worth millions of naira.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Entrepreneurial Development, Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management, Mrs. Meflyn Anwana commended Governor Emmanuel for the investments in the entrepreneurial sector.

She described the Governor as one who is very intentional about seeing people succeed, adding that once he finds at least one person to impact, he believes it’s going to cause a ripple effect on others.

The Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Sir Charles Udoh described Akwa Ibom State as a destination of choice in all ramifications.

He further shared his story to encourage the beneficiaries on how to unlock their potential and advised them to celebrate their little successes every time they’ve accomplished a milestone.

During a testimonial session, former beneficiaries of the DECO empowerment Programmes reminisced how they struggled with their businesses before the intervention of government.

The former beneficiaries including, Blessing Umoh, Solomon Akpan, Glory Etieka, and Odudu Ndiok all thanked Mr Udom Emmanuel for giving them the right support that has not only boosted their business but also given them the platform to scale their businesses.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, represented by Mrs. Inibehe Etuk, Group Marketing and Communications of Ibom Air, Mrs. Annie Essienette, and the representative of Jubilee Syringe Industries Ltd, Patience Udoh,

The event was witnessed by aides of the Governor, Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs, and a host of others.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of a 2 million naira start-up prize to Ms. Eduwem George Etim and other equipment worth millions of naira like television sets, refrigerators, generators, and several other starter packs to budding entrepreneurs in the State.