The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday said the Command has recorded a significant operational breakthrough in its sustained efforts to rid the State of violent crimes and criminal elements.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists that following the approval of a petition bordering on alleged attempted murder, malicious damage, and cult-related activities, operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence, successfully apprehended four suspects on the 20th of March, 2026, at Ikot Asukpong Village in Uruk Anam Local Government Area.

According to her, “The arrested suspects are John Samson, male, 45 years, Emmanuel Asuquo, male, 50 years, Idorenyin Umoh, male, 22 years, Okon Akpan, male, 70 years

She added that during the operation, one locally fabricated pistol and two long guns were recovered from the suspects, further substantiating allegations of their involvement in violent and unlawful activities.

“The Command wishes to assure members of the public that the situation in the area remains calm and under control, as proactive measures have been put in place to forestall any breach of peace.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of discreet investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the State. Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to aid in the fight against crime”.