A’Ibom First Lady To Support Families Of Multiple Birth With Monthly Stipends

Beneficiaries of the Empowerment Programme for Mothers of Multiple Birth Children across the three Senatorial Districts of Akwa Ibom State are to receive stipends of Fifty Thousand Naira each for twins and One Hundred Thousand naira each for triplets from the wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor.

Speaking at the Empowerment Programme for mothers of multiple birth children in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District on Saturday at Ikot Ekpene Town Hall, the Governor’s wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno explained that the provision of the monthly stipends to the families is to ameliorate the burden of caring for multiple birth children.

While congratulating the mothers of the multiple birth children, the First Lady urged them to take good care of their babies whom she described as blessings from God, pledging her continuous support to families in the state.

“You have seen the goodness and the kindness of God. It is worth celebrating and that is why you and I are here today. I love twins and that is why I put everything I can into this. I want you to appreciate this love further by loving these children.”

“These children will bring you good and they will do you good. They will bring you blessings. With these children, your fame will spread abroad. People will come to respect you because of these babies you are carrying,” she said.

In his remarks, the Chairman Transition Committee, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Council, Mr. John Etim welcomed the Governor’s Wife and poured encomium on her for the consistency of the programme, which has made the people of Ikot Ekpene and other Local Government Areas part of the beneficiaries.

He also described the Umo Eno administration as an impactful and people driven government and promised that the Ikot Ekpene people will continually support the administration to deliver on her ARISE Agenda.

Setting the tone for the event, the wife of the Transition Chairman, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Council, Mrs. Utibe Etim, thanked the Governor’s Wife for her frequent support to the well-being of families by prioritizing their welfare while the President, Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Women Forum, Hon. Inibehe Silas, lauded the Governor’s wife, Pastor Patience Eno for her support to mothers of multiple birth children in the Senatorial District whom she described as Special mothers, noting that the kind gestures will lessen the burden associated with taking care of multiple birth children especially with the present economic realities.

Highpoint of the event was the sharing of baby packs and cash to beneficiaries by the Wife of the Governor and other Female stakeholders at the event.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event were excited over their selection for participation in the Governor’s Wife empowerment programme, describing the act as a relief to them. They prayed God to replenish her and reward her labour of love.