A’Ibom First Lady Thanks God

A baby born on new year day to Mr and Mrs Nsikan Ekanem Umoh of Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is the latest beneficiary of the benevolence of the First Lady Designate of Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno Obareki.

Lady Obareki who is the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady today paid an early visit to the maternity ward of General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, in keeping with the tradition of the office, where she gave cash and gift packs to the baby boy, weighing 3.3kg who was delivered in the wee hours of new year day.

She extended the love to other new born babies who were at the ward at the time of her visit and provided packages for the care of special care patients in the hospital.

The children on admission in the children’s ward of the hospital who sang a special song for Lady Obareki and her team also received a package for their new year treat.

