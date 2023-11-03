A’Ibom First Lady Splashes Gift Items, Cash On Mothers Of Multiple Birth Children

In a bid to curb the scourge of maternal mortality and child morbidity in the state which is a core component of her-soon-to-be – launched pet project, the wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Patience Umo Eno on Friday, gifted mothers of multiple birth children in ONNA Local Government Area of the state, cash and baby accessories to ease the burdens associated with raising multiple children.

‘While speaking at the empowerment programme for multiple birth mothers held at the Local Government Secretariat, Abat, the Governor’s wife congratulated the mothers on the safe deliveries of their babies and prayed that they would live in good health and fulfil their destinies in life.

Pastor Patience Eno who expressed her gratitude to Mary Slessor, a Scottish Presbyterian missionary who was famous for her role in stopping the common practice of the killing of twins in Nigeria, said that the babies were blessings to their families and community.

“I congratulate you on your safe deliveries. Glory be to Jesus that God, through Mary Slessor, changed the stories of multiple birth children in this country. Today mothers have the freedom of delivering twins, triplets and even quadruplets.

“Please join me to show love to these gifts from God. These babies have brought blessings to this Local Government Area and their parents. Through them, their families are blessed,” the First Lady said.

The Chairman of ONNA Local Government Council, Mr. Iniabasi Ekanem flanked by his wife Idoreyen, commended the First Lady for her commitment to pacifying the needs of the less privileged and providing succour for multiple birth mothers, describing the act as a relief to the beneficiaries.

He assured that the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno will address numerous and encompassing challenges affecting families, especially in rural communities.

Presenting a goodwill message, Honorary Special Adviser to Governor on Agriculture, Rt. Hon. Owoidoho Ekpoattai lauded the Governor’s wife Pastor Patience Eno for ameliorating the huge burden on families with multiple births and bringing succour to mothers of multiple births in the area considering the current economic realities.

Accompanying the First Lady to the event was the wife of the former military Governor of the State, Mrs Funmi Idongesit Nkanga, the wife of the SSG, Dr Inemesit Uwah, Member representing Uruan State Constituency in AKHA, Dr Itoro Etim and wife of the Member representing Uyo State Constituency in AKHA, Mrs Idongesit Asuquo among others.