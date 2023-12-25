A’Ibom First Lady Showers Gifts, Love On Christmas Baby

Akwa Ibom First Lady, Pastor Patience Umo Eno on Christmas Day followed the age-long tradition of her office by making an early morning visit to General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, to welcome the State’s Christmas baby with love and gift items.

The bundle of joy, male, born to the family of Mr Isaac Okon from Ikot Otu, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area was delivered at exactly 00:03 am, weighing 3.8kg.

Patience Eno while making the presentation, expressed joy and happiness at the safe arrival of the baby and prayed that he would herald God’s blessings on the family and the state at large.

“I thank God for the mother of the star baby, for giving birth to a son on a Christmas day which is very significant. I pray that just like God nurtured Jesus Christ His son, and made him who He is to the world today, that boy shall also live to fulfil purpose and destiny. He will be a great man like Jesus, God will spare his life, and make him a blessing to his family.

“Every other child given birth to today is special, God will make them so, their parents will ever celebrate giving birth to them on a day like this, that is my prayer and more for them in Jesus’ name, Amen,” she said.

She offered her congratulations to the parents of the baby and charged them to bring him up in the way of the Lord and to the benefit of mankind, applauding the Management of the General Hospital for keeping the environment hospitable and clean.

“I want to commend the Management and staff of this hospital, I always like it when I get to the hospital and the hospital smell does not greet me first. It was a long walk but I did not perceive any unpleasant smell, it shows that everyone is working collectively to ensure the environment is conducive.”

In her motherly disposition, the First Lady took time to interact with other nursing mothers in the maternity ward and also gave out special gift packages and cash to their babies, wishing the babies and their parents a merry Christmas and a rewarding New Year in advance.

The parents of the Christmas baby, Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Okon, on behalf of other parents appreciated the governor’s wife for her benevolence and prayed God to bless her.

On her part, the Chief Medical Director of General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, Dr. Nene Andem thanked Pastor Patience Eno for visiting the hospital and donating to the nursing mothers on a day celebrated globally as the day the Saviour of mankind was born and prayed God to bless her.

On hand to receive the Governor’s wife were the wife of the Transition Chairman Ikot Ekpene Local Government Council and female stakeholders of the area.