A’Ibom First Lady Promises Juvenile Offenders Of Better Future

The first lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Patience Umo Eno has promised juvenile teenagers at the Uyo Medium Custodial Centre that they would have a better future during her visit to the facility over the weekend.

Mrs Eno counselled them to start over when they were released, vowing to provide thorough rehabilitation and reintegration into society with functional skills and other forms of empowerment.

She also urged them not to let their future be cut short by the detention in the institution.

She emphasised that regardless of the mistakes that led to their confinement, God has the loving tendency to forgive, and that they need not feel sorry for themselves since God still loves them.

Mrs Eno explained that she had to make the trip to the centre in order to encourage the kids, give them gifts, and give them advice on how to use the discipline they had been taught to become changemakers and Christian ambassadors in their community.

She said, “Today I came to greet you and I’m glad to see your faces. You are too beautiful and handsome to be here. The mistakes made are the reason why you are here and by that, you have denied yourselves of life’s privileges.

“I want to let you know that you are not here because God hates you. It doesn’t matter what you have done in the past, He still loves you. I want you to promise me that you will truly change and become better children to yourselves and this state.”

The governor’s wife advised the kids to stay focused on their goals and vowed to work for their welfare, saying she was determined to reform, rehabilitate, and reintegrate them into society.

Dr. Idorenyin Ekanem, the coordinator of her favourite project, FEYReP, thanked her for coming and explained that the kids were receiving training in a variety of subjects, including basic schooling, shoemaking, and tailoring.