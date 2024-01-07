A’Ibom First Lady Pledges Educational Support To Brilliant Children

The wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, has promised to encourage academic distinction among children in the state by rewarding students who come out top of their classes in selected schools every year.

The Governor’s wife made the remarks during a New Year party organised to celebrate Akwa Ibom children at Government House Banquet Hall Grounds, Uyo.

Pastor Patience Eno explained that children with sterling performances at different schools would be identified and rewarded for excellence in the next edition of the children’s party.

“Be good in your schools. Take your studies seriously. During the next party, I will look for and reward the best pupils or students in their classes for that term; from primary to secondary schools.

“I am telling you in advance to work hard because we will consider all of that too. It will not be only music, dancing or beauty pageantry. We will look beyond all of that in the next party,” she noted.

While expressing her deep love for them, the First Lady also encouraged the children to be of good behaviour at their homes.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, The Special Assistant to the Governor’s wife on General Duties, Pastor Ann Abraham, thanked parents for allowing their wards to participate in the party and also praised partners for making the event worthwhile.

She charged the children to study hard and keep off all vices capable of destroying their futures.

The party which had hundreds of children drawn from the 31 Local Government Areas of the State, featured songs, dance sessions, pageantry, fun games, cake cutting and other side attractions.