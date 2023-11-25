A’Ibom First Lady Moves Against Rapists, Paedophiles, GBV

….says it’s not business as usual

Wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairperson of the State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee, Pastor Patience Umo Eno has issued a stern warning to rapists, paedophiles and abusers, saying henceforth, it will not be business as usual.

She has also called on all hands to be on deck in her quest to rid the State of all forms of gender-based violence.

Pastor Patience Eno spoke today Saturday, in Uyo, during the flag-off of the 16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in the State.

The First Lady who frowned against rape and molestation said, these crimes must not be treated with kid gloves, adding that anyone found to be a rapist or shielding rapists and paedophiles would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I am here today as the Chairperson of this Committee to flag off this 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence in the State. Henceforth, it will not be business as usual. I am calling on our men to support this advocacy by saying no to rape and all forms of abuse against women and the girl-child. Let’s put a stop to this menace,” the First Lady said.

She charged parents not to cave in when being pressured, but rather to demand and stand for justice, averring that the state government through the GBV management committee has put in place measures to curb the ugly trend.

The Governor’s Wife speaking further noted that the ’16 Days Activism’ was an advocacy targeted at raising awareness on the alarming rate of rape and abuse in the society, saying, “No one should feign ignorance when the law catches up with him or her.”

In her remarks, the Secretary of the GBV Committee, Barrister Emem Etteh stated that the flag-off walk for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is a demonstration against GBV in the state and the world.

Akwa Ibom State has always been in the front line against perpetrators of rape and will not relent to be a voice against GBV, she said.

On hand to lend their voices to the campaign were the State Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Felicia Bassey, Wife of the SSG, Dr. Inemesit Uwah and a host of others.

The walk which started off at the waterfront, Nwainba Road by Four Lanes, went through Nwainba down to the University of Uyo main campus.

The female youths, traditional leaders, religious leaders, women groups and civil society organisations were all in attendance.