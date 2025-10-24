A’Ibom First Lady Designate Lauds Council Boss On Rural Devt

…inaugurates Patience Eno’s Women Devt. Centre

The coordinator of the Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Obareki, has commended the Chairman of Ukanafun local government, Mr Uyo Ukpanah, for prioritising rural development, infrastructural reforms and women and youth empowerment schemes, saying they speak to Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda initiative.

Lady Obareki spoke yesterday at Ukanafun during a brief ceremony to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the local administration in the area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Inibehe Silas, she commended the Chairman for following Governor Eno’s blueprint in rural development.

The Commissioner expressed profound gratitude to the Chairman for naming the women development centre block after the State’s First Lady, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, saying, “the honour in her memory, which preserves her legacy, shows how impactful she was to the people of Akwa Ibom state.

She commended the Chairman, who, through his wife, presented business support cash of 100,000 naira each to 100 women in the area and urged the women to put the funds to judicious use, assuring that she would personally brief the Governor on the numerous projects successfully completed in Ukanafun within one year.

In his speech, the chairman, Prince Uyo Ukpanah, highlighted that his focus on rural development, infrastructure advancement and economic empowerment signified his alignment with Governor Eno’s ARISE Agenda.

Prince Ukpanah, who assumed office in October 2024, reflected on the past year as one of dedicated service and transformative progress.

“This milestone is not just about tenure but tangible impacts we’ve made in improving the lives of our people, where the projects have benefits to the grassroots, guided by the Arise agenda.

He also stated that his administration was big in grading of roads in all 13 wards of Ukanafun to enhance inter-community access and transportation, renovation of the council secretariat, completion of the women’s development Centre and remodelling and furnishing of the legislative chambers.

Mr Ukpanah also recounted that he had acquired official cars for the Secretary of Council and the Leader of the Legislative Council, and further established solar-powered borehole water in four communities.

“In the coming months, we shall prioritise the renovation of health care centres, primary schools, agricultural productivity and youth development”.

Meanwhile, during the anniversary celebration, the First Lady of Ukanafun Local Government Area spearheaded a people-centric empowerment initiative, distributing N10 million among 100 beneficiaries, each receiving N100,000 to boost their small and medium-scale businesses.

Other dignitaries who delivered goodwill messages included Rt. Hon Emem Udom, Ukanafun House of Assembly Member, Mrs Aniekan Owen, the Vice Chairman of Ukanafun, Elder Nsikanabasi Umoekpo, SA on humanitarian affairs to the Governor, Elder Aniekan Akpan, State PDP Chairman, HRM Akuku (Engr.) Amos Akpan (Paramount Ruler Ukanafun), Obong Eno Akpan, and other senior government officials.

Ward councillors, local residents, and empowered beneficiaries commended the chairman, maintaining that his administration showed how effective local governance can directly impact lives at the grassroots, mirroring Governor Umo Eno’s vision of advancing and sustaining rural development across the state.

The highlight of the event was the laying of the foundation for the traditional rulers’ chambers and the presentation of wrappers to women in the area.