A’Ibom Fed Constituency Demands Roads, Stadium, Others

Share

A bak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency has demanded roads, a model farm and a stadium from Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno.

They made the demands during the inaugural Townhall Meeting and Empowerment Series at the Abak Stadium yesterday.

The House of Assembly Speaker Udeme Otong and other leaders of the area presented the demands. A stakeholder Etim Ekpo urged the completion of the power substation, oil palm processing industry, and several roads in the area.

Eno said next year’s budget would focus on projects. Away from the interactions, over 620 indigenes of the constituency were empowered with amounts ranging from 5 million to N150,000 as farmers’ grants, traders’ grants and business support.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

