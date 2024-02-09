A’Ibom: Farmers Receive Inputs, Assests From AK-CARES Team

Beneficiaries of the AK-CARES Phase 2 Programme in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have described the exercise as a big relief from the present economic situation, as it will boost food production in the State.

The beneficiaries under the aegis of Farmers’ Community Associations, who spoke with Journalists yesterday at Ikot Edibon, during the distribution of inputs and assets, commended Governor Umo Eno for ensuring the scheme takes off and gets to actual farmers.

One of the farmers, Arit Ime said that the inputs will drastically reduce the cost of food as well as ensure its availability.

Ime appreciated the State government, Federal government and World Bank for supporting farmers through the project.

A fish farmer, Edet Sam who was very excited noted that the gesture is aimed at facilitating more food production in the local Government area and Nigeria at large.

Sam revealed that each fish farmer received 200 juveniles, 5 bags of feeds and vitamins, adding that the support would assist their businesses to grow.

In her remarks, Commissioner for Agriculture & Rural Development, Dr. Offiong Offor lauded Governor Umo Eno for his approval of the project and passionate investments in agriculture, clearly stated in the ARISE Agenda and exemplified in the exercise.

Offor, who recalled that the programme was in its second phase, having concluded the first phase, sometime last year, urged the farmers to make the best of the opportunity, to pave the way for others to benefit in subsequent empowerment programmes.

She disclosed that poultry birds, goats, juveniles, pigs, and smoking kilns, among other inputs, will be given to farmers in the 31 local government areas.

She also noted that rural development is a twin ally of the agriculture development programme of Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda and that the government is grading several rural roads and constructing toilet facilities in markets.

In his speech, the Chairman State Steering Committee, AK-CARES and Commissioner for Economic Development, Mr. Emem Almond Bob stated that the State Governor Pastor Umo Eno during the campaigns made a commitment to prioritize the development of the rural communities, hence the exercise.

Mr Bob commended the Commissioner for Agriculture & Rural Development, Permanent Secretary and the implementing team for constantly interfacing with the farmers to achieve a smooth process of disbursement.

Orok applauded the Governor for always being interested in life-touching programmes aimed at improving the lives of the populace.

While setting the tone for the event, Head Result Area 2, AK-CARES, Mr Richard Sam, said even with the upward review of the prices of the inputs, the donors have gone ahead to provide for the distribution of the items earlier documented.

Sam, informed the farmers that 3 monitoring groups, which include third-party monitors, independent monitors and Civil Liberty Organizations will observe their business enterprises to ascertain performance, so they should take the exercise seriously and give the necessary information to the team, in the event of a visit.

Also speaking, the Director of Agriculture & Natural Resources in the LGA, Mrs Lucy Isong said the government has played her role, and it now lies in the hands of the farmers to harness the inputs to have the desired results.

In order to keep the farmers abreast with current trends in fish farming, a resource person, Mr. Nsembo Ikpe exposed the farmers to the preparation of the pond, feeding, grooming, treatment and hygienic condition of the pond.

The event featured the symbolic presentation of juveniles, feed, boars, does, sows, bucks, and vitamins, among others by the Commissioners, Permanent Secretary and transition Committee Chairman.

According to the initial documentation for the Farmers’ Community Associations, each fish farmer is entitled to 200 juveniles, 5 bags of feeds, and vitamins, while a goat farmer got 1 buck, 2 does and a pig farmer received 1 boar and 3 sows.