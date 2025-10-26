A’Ibom Extends Invitation To Global Tourists For December Carnival

Former President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, has extended an open invitation to global tourists to visit Akwa Ibom in December 2025 for the “Experience Ibom Tourism Concert.”

Speaking on Creative Nigeria, a cultural tourism programme aired on Mainland 98.3 FM, Lagos, and hosted by award-winning journalists Frank Meke and Bunmi Bade-Adeniji, Onung described the Experience Ibom initiative as a transformative project designed to position Akwa Ibom as a world-class tourism destination.

He said the event would connect visitors to the very soul of the state through a unique blend of creativity, culture, and hospitality.

“Every destination has a heartbeat, and that rhythm is shaped by its people, culture, and stories,” Onung said. “Experience Ibom will blend creativity, culture, hospitality, and innovation, redefining how destinations are discovered, experienced, and remembered.”

According to him, the project aims to inspire pride, create prosperity, and position Akwa Ibom as the preferred gateway to African tourism, commending Governor Umo Eno for his commitment to consolidating the achievements of past administrations.

“Our goal is to make the state the preferred gateway to African tourism through the hard work of the dynamic Governor Umo Eno, who has built on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors,” he noted. “Each governor since 1999 has contributed to Akwa Ibom’s development, from Obong Attah’s pioneering projects to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s legacy with Ibom Air. Now, Governor Umo Eno, whom we call the Experience Governor, is bringing that vision to life.”

Onung said the governor’s approach prioritizes stakeholder empowerment and collaboration, emphasizing that tourism development thrives when both government and private players work together.

“Getting stakeholders involved is critical. The Experience Ibom project will connect government initiatives with real experiences that engage visitors and empower local communities,” he explained.

He stressed that while the state government is providing enabling infrastructure, the private sector must take ownership to ensure sustainability.

Also featured on the programme was the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, who discussed the Emi Eko Project — a six-year comprehensive plan to modernize and formalize water transportation in Lagos.

Emmanuel said the project, backed by local and international partners, would integrate water transport with other modes, including the Red, Blue, and Green rail lines forming part of Lagos State’s multi-modal transportation reform agenda.

He explained that the Emi Eko Project will introduce over 70 hybrid-electric ferries, upgrade 20 jetties and terminals, dredge 140 kilometres of waterways, and build capacity among operators.

“The project also includes a vessel industry transition programme to ensure that no one in the informal sector is left behind,” Emmanuel said.

According to him, the €410 million project is being jointly funded by the Agency for French Development (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union (EU), and the Lagos State Government. The EU’s €60 million grant, he added, is the largest of its kind for any developmental project globally, while Lagos contributed €40 million, alongside €10 million from private investors.

“Transforming a sector requires substantial investment,” Emmanuel noted. “The long-term impact will be worth it, generating revenue, improving connectivity, and reshaping how people move and trade across Lagos and beyond.”

He said the project’s repayment plan spans seven years, backed by Federal Government guarantees, and is expected to create sustainable revenue streams for Lagos while unlocking new economic opportunities across the sub-region.