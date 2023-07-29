A’Ibom Ex-Guber Aspirant, Iniama Loses Wife

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr James Iniama has announced the passing of his wife, Mrs Eme James Iniama.

According to him, she passed on July 14, 2023, in an Abuja hospital after a sudden illness.

Speaking to our correspondent in Uyo, on Friday evening on the funeral arrangements, the bereaved lamented that he has lost a great friend but said he takes solace in God’s words, knowing that those in Christ do not die but sleep and are alive in Christ.

“Having lived for over 30 years with my wife and friend, I can say she had remained my best friend and I can’t envisage a replacement for her. No… Not at this time. She is the only one that understood me so well.

“I can say that we had come to a point where we could do anything for each other and we could hardly offend one another. Spiritually, she was so strong that I was always sure I had spiritual backing wherever I was. I feel so empty now that she is gone. My friend has left me…”

The chieftain, who was a front-line aspirant in the 2023 governorship election in the state, expressed.

He, however, announced that the funeral arrangements will be conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG Upper Room Assembly, FCT 1 Headquarters, 217, Shettima Monguno Crescent, Utako, Abuja.

Service of Songs comes up on the 18th of August, 2023 even as Funeral Service and Interment would take place on the 19th of August, 2023 at Gudu Cemetery, Gudu, Abuja.