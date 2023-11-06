A’Ibom: Eno Okays N450m World Bank’s Counterpart Funding

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno has approved the transfer of N450 million as the state counterpart money for the World Bank project of Nigeria For Women (NFW), which aims to empower the state’s rural women.

Governor Eno disclosed this when hosting a World Bank delegation at Government House, Uyo, over the weekend.

The delegation was led by Mr. Shudham Chaudhury, the organization’s country director for Nigeria.

In the key areas of agriculture and rural development, the governor reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to working with the World Bank.

He clarified that because the project aligns with the ‘ARISE Agenda’ blueprint of his government, it became imperative.

“Most of the programmes complement our ARISE Agenda. We are willing to work with you to ensure that we continue to scale up where necessary.

“For now, agriculture is the key thing the blueprint addresses. We can work with World Bank, to scale up agricultural potentials and guarantee food security in the state,” he stressed.

Eno said that the state would make effort to close the gaps in the existing projects and explore more areas of partnership with the global financial institution for sustainable development that would impacts on Akwa Ibom people.

He said: “This visit has really thrown a lot of light on World Bank projects in Akwa Ibom and I must say that in my five months in office, this is the first time I am getting such briefing on World Bank projects that we are doing.

“Listening to you in this meeting affords us, particularly I, the privilege of having an understanding of how these things operate. We can assure you that we will close the gaps and by the time you do your next assessment, you will see us moving very fast.

“On the N450 million that was supposed to be contributed, I know I have given the approval and I can tell you that in the next one week, we will disburse it.”

The World Bank Country Director, Mr. Shudham Chaudhury, responded by saying that the purpose of his visit was to share information with the state administration and provide an overview of the World Bank’s efforts and assistance for Nigeria in advancing the development of the country and its subnationals.