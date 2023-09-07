A’Ibom: Eno Kicks Start 250 Units A.R.I.S.E. City Housing Estate

Determined to tackle the housing deficit at the grassroots as spelt out in the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda thrust of his administration, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 250-unit A.R.I.S.E. City Housing Estate in Mbierebe Akpawat, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the State.

Performing the flag-off on Wednesday as part of activities to mark his first 100 days in office, Governor Eno pointed out that citing various housing projects in the outskirts of Uyo was a strategic plan to open up local government areas close to the state capital to decongest traffic in Uyo urban, explaining that as people come to live in those suburbs, population will build up and attract development to those areas.

He also commended the positive disposition of the people of Ibesikpo-Asutan towards government projects in their area and the huge support he enjoyed from them during the elections, assuring that the state government will continue to touch the lives of the people in the area with viable projects.

He paid glowing tributes to the former governor and elder statesman from the area, Obong Victor Attah, whose fight for resource control birthed the 13% derivation revenue the state is currently enjoying.

Governor Eno attributed the state government’s intervention to narrow the housing deficit in the state to the ARISE City estate, a low-cost housing estate project for Civil Servants in Ibiono Ibom and the other Housing Estate for Doctors in Nsit Ibom Local Government Areas respectively, maintaining that they are all targeted at meeting the housing needs of the people of the state.

He expressed concern over the contributions of Akwa Ibom workers to the National Housing Fund over time despite not benefiting from the fund and thanked the Federal Mortgage Bank, FMB, for responding to the request of the state government to partner with the state government in the housing project, adding that his administration will continue to partner FMB towards addressing the housing deficit in the state

He said, “I met a team from the Federal Mortgage Bank led by their Executive Director, so we spoke and I told them I would like Akwa Ibom workers to benefit from the fund and they promised that if we give them land they will finance the project. I like to thank them for keeping to their words. I want to also thank them for promising to finance even the buyers at a single-digit interest rate loan”.

Governor Eno who made a brief stopover to inspect the the ongoing Primary Healthcare Facility Project at Ikot Nkwo to ascertain the pace of work, expressed delight over the progress of work on the project and commended the contractor for being painstaking in the project execution even as he sued for diligence to ensure timely completion of the project to serve the healthcare yearnings of the community.

Speaking on behalf of the financier of the project, Federal Mortgage Bank, General Manager, Southern Nigeria, Mr Simeon Agada, described Governor Eno’s commitment to meeting the housing needs of Akwa Ibom people as exemplary, explaining that with the provision of land and other support by the state government, the cost of getting a house in the estate will be reduced by 40%.

Mr Agada informed the people that his agency was pleased to identify with the state government by financing the building and providing funding for the acquisition of property in the estate with interest as low as 7%, adding that with such a government gesture, the bank would be willing to undertake more of such projects in the state.

Member representing Ibesikpo Asutan in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ubong Attah, described the project as laudable and described the governor as a man of integrity, stating that the project was a fulfilment of Governor Umo Eno’s campaign promise to make Ibesikpo Asutan the State’s real estate hub.

Overviewing the project, the Commissioner for Housing, Otuekong Raphael Bassey, said that the project is a 250 unit housing estate comprising 100 units of one-bedroom expandable terrace bungalows, 78 units of semi-detached expandable bungalows, 72 units of 3-bedroom terrace duplexes, seated on 20 hectares of land, assuring that with the able hands in the Ministry, the project will be supervised to ensure compliance with standards and timely completion.

In their goodwill messages, major Stakeholders of the area including the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Linus Nkan, Council Chairman Hon Akon Asuquo, Special Assistant to the Governor on Multimedia and ICT, Mr. Solomon Eyo, Paramount Ruler HRM Clement Ekpenyong and others expressed gratitude to Governor Eno for his unprecedented attention to the area by granting them a healthcare facility and housing estate within his first 100 days in office.