A’Ibom Emerges Champion Of S’South Inter Tennis Club Champions

Akwa Ibom State has emerged as the Champions of the 2026 South South Nigeria Zonal Tennis Championship (SSTCA) concluded in Benin City, Edo State.

This is as Sir Emem Akpabio handed over the zonal mantle of leadership to Victor Ifejika.

These were the high-points of the just concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the South-South Tennis Clubs Association (SSTCA).

A total of 22 Tennis Clubs across the South South Region of Nigeria participated with over 500 delegates in the four days tennis fiesta at three different venues in the Edo State capital.

Interestingly, the Chapel of Grace Sports Club of Ukana Ikot Ntuen with Hon. Victor Udofia as the Club President stole the show on March 8, 2026 as they emerged the overall Champions of the South South Regional Sports Clubs Tournament 2026, with CSP Dr. Odiko Mcdon as the Captain.

They won gold in Men Doubles represented by the duo of Etido Udofa and Akwawo Akwawo as they won the gold at the Mixed Doubles represented by the pair of Mmenyie Udofia and Juliet Amezie, while they also clinched gold at the Veteran Doubles represented by Otu Otu and Effiong Utuk.

The change of leadership of the body and the sweeping home of some key regional tennis laurels by the Chapel of Grace Sports Club, Ukana Ikot Ntuen, Essien Udim Local Government Council Area of Akwa Ibom State.was the highpoint of the event

The 4-day Annual General Meeting, presided by the pioneer President of the South South Tennis Clubs Association, Sir Emem Akpabio, however, reached the climax with the election of a new Executive Body at the Benin City Sports Clubs

During the AGM, Sir Emem Akpabio completed his two terms of two years tenure and hand over to Engr. Victor Ifejika of Agip Sports Club, Port Harcourt who emerged as the new President of the Regional Sports Association by popular votes, while Engr. Otoabasi Ansa who is the Director of Works in the University of Uyo emerged the first Vice President.

Similarly, Mr. Andy Spencer of Shell Company, Warri was elected the Deputy President, while Engr. Bright Ugbama of Asaba Sports Club emerged the Secretary-General and Barr. Akan Mary Udo of Ikot Ekpene Sports Club was elected the legal adviser.