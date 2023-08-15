A’Ibom: EARCOM Decries Rising Wave Of Extra-Judicial Killing

The Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission, EARCOM has warned citizens against executing extra-judicial punishment when suspected criminals are caught, arguing that jungle justice is barbaric and unacceptable in a civilised society.

Board member and Head of Logistics and Maintainance, Hon. Tommy Enodien gave the warning while chatting with newsmen following the reports of setting suspected thieves ablaze in different parts of the state including Okopedi, Okobo LGA, Use Offot, and Ibiaku villages in Uyo and Ikot Oduot in Ibesikpo Asutan in recent times.

Hon. Enodien recalled that Odiko Macdon, the Police spokesperson in the State, had earlier warned that the State Police Command would prosecute those perpetrators of jungle justice found to have taken laws into their hands, stressing that this prohibition order is still in force.

He further added that Dr Dorothy Thompson led EARCOM, emphatically advised members of the public to exercise restraint in dealing with suspects that are caught and not to jump to conclusions on the alarm raised by anybody as there may be risks of mistaken identity.

While arguing that some innocent persons have suffered death, grave injuries, and irreversible bodily harm through jungle justice in the past, Hon. Enodien stated that although members of the public can apprehend suspected criminals, the law provides that such persons, when caught, should be handed over to the Police immediately for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

He stressed that only the Courts can convict a suspect of a crime as the laws presume the accused person to be innocent until proven guilty by a Court of competent jurisdiction.

EARCOM, therefore called on Traditional Rulers, Community leaders, Village Councils, and particularly Youth Leaders to sensitise their people and curtail the rising cases and gory sights of extra-judicial mob killings in the State, which he said demeans our common humanity.

EARCOM also warned those that make haste to execute jungle justice that they will face the wrath of the law when apprehended by law enforcement agencies.