A’Ibom Distributes Inputs To Farmers As 2024 Planting Season Begins

As the 2024 first planting season begins, the Akwa Ibom State Government has flagged off the distribution of inputs to farmers in the State.

This is in line with Governor Umo Eno’s policy to increase agricultural production and enhance food sufficiency.

Performing the exercise at the Multiplication Seed Farm, Ebighi Anwa, Okobo Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Mrs Offiong Offor, said the focus of Governor Umo Eno’s administration is an agricultural revolution, hence the gathering to commence the first planting season for the year.

Offor, explained, “In the hierarchy of man’s needs, food is ranked first and that explains why the Governor has in many fora called on the people to go back to the farm.

“The occasion is timely to show the plan of government for the people”.

She advised registered cooperative societies, farming groups as well as individual farmers to visit the Headquarters of their Local government Areas for farmers and groups verification exercise, in order to access the government’s agricultural interventions.

The Agric boss assured the host community of the government’s continuous support, to reciprocate the cooperation so far accorded the Ministry.

In a message of support, the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, commended the Governor for initiating model farms in the State to ensure food sufficiency.

Represented by the Director of Administration, Mr. Samuel Umium, Eyakenyi, appreciated Dr. Offor and her team for a great job, while assuring them of support to ensure food sufficiency.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Prince Bassey Inwang, the Village Council Chairman of the host community, Mr. Enominyi Enemi, the Special Assistant to the governor on Persons with Disabilities, Nene Bassey, among others, lauded government’s initiatives, while affirming their unwavering support for the agricultural empowerment to farmers.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Mary Bassey, charged farmers to plant the seedlings received, to achieve the set goals of the exercise.

Items distributed include; improved cassava cuttings, maize seeds, and pumpkin seeds, among others.

The event featured the symbolic distribution of inputs and planting of the inputs by the Commissioner and the representative of the deputy Governor, to signify the official commencement of the 2024 planting season.