A’Ibom Demands Termination Of All Mining Operations Without Approval

Determined to ensure the environmental and ecological protection of the state, the Akwa Ibom State government has ordered the stoppage of the ongoing mining by a Chinese firm in the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources (MEMR), Chief Uno Etim Uno, and his Ministry of Internal Security counterpart, Brigadier General Koko Essien (rtd), gave the order on Tuesday when they embarked on an unscheduled inspection tour of a Chinese-owned mining company, Ruitai Mining Company, in Esuk Ikim Akeme community, Ibeno LGA.

The joint ministerial inspection team on arriving Ibeno community, were conducted around the mining site by the Chairman of Ibeno LGA, High Chief Williams Mkpa.

The team discovered black clay-like minerals contained in sack bags of 50kg and described by the miners as Titanium Ore.

On critical examination of the site amidst tight security, the Managing Director and Director of the company, Zeng Zhonghuan and Huang Ying, were not available at the site and the available staff members could not provide any information or documents.

At the end of the inspection tour, the following anomalies were uncovered about the operations of the company, namely according to the commissioners

“The company, Ruitai Mining Company, is purely an exploration company Ruitai Mining Company’s Board of Directors comprises only Chinese, thus, not eligible to acquire the Small-scale Mining License as claimed.

“The Company has not conducted the Environmental Impacts Assessment ( EIA) in its mining operations. The company has not submitted the Environmental Management Plan (EMP), among others.

In view of the above anomalies, the Inspection Team made the following recommendations:

That Ruitai Mining Company should terminate its mining operations forthwith until due clearance legitimizing its operations is completed with the State Government.

The Company should approach the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources(MEMR) on or before Friday, 1st September, 2023 with all the relevant papers authorizing its operations, with full coordination of the area approved for its mining operations.

“That all security operatives should be withdrawn from the mining site, while the DPO of Ibeno LGA, SP Victor Ezekwu, should enforce the directive in order to ensure strict compliance.

Those in the inspection team also included the Director of Mineral Resources, Mrs Emem Ibokette; Director of Flood and Erosion Control, Mr Okon Udo; and the Chapter Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Miners Association, Mr. Iyakise Udofia”.