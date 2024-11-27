A’Ibom Declares November 29 Work-Free Day 

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Government has declared Friday, November 29, 2024, as a work-free day.

The holiday was declared in honour of the late First Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno, who passed away on September 26, 2024, at the age of 57 after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, on Wednesday, the holiday will allow residents to pay their last respects at the obsequies scheduled to hold in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

The late First Lady was celebrated for her humanitarian contributions through her pet project, the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), which addressed societal challenges.

Prince Uwah noted, “Further to the final home-going programme of our departed First Lady, Her Excellency, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno, the Akwa Ibom State Government, in consultation with the bereaved family, has declared Friday, 29th November 2024 a Work-Free Day in honour of our dear mother.”

The Akwa Ibom State Government continues to mourn the loss of Pastor Eno, acknowledging her legacy of service, compassion, and dedication to the state.

Residents are urged to participate in the solemn event to bid her a final farewell.

