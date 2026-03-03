A’Ibom Declares March 16 Deadline For ARISE Women Cooperative Registration

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced March 16 as the deadline for registration into the ARISE Women Cooperative Initiative, urging all women across the state to apply and participate in the various empowerment programmes.

The announcement was made during the Women Sensitization Tour on Civic Responsibilities held at the Mkpat Enin Local Government Council Hall.

Speaking during the sensitization programme, the Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, who represented Gov. Umo Eno, said that when the governor assumed office, his priority was to empower the rural sector, recognizing that the majority of the population and the heartbeat of democratic participation reside in rural communities and hinterlands.

She emphasized that her mandate is to assess the welfare of women in the area and report back to the governor.

Eyakenyi urged the women to actively participate in the Women’s Rally scheduled for March 7, which will bring the sensitization programme to a close and commemorate International Women’s Day.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, expressed appreciation to the women of Mkpat Enin for their resilience, loyalty, and massive mobilization.

She charged the women to continue supporting the current administration, noting that women remain central to Governor Umo Eno’s developmental agenda.

She reaffirmed that women play vital leadership roles and should take ownership of political processes and community decision-making.

Setting the tone for the event, the wife of the SSG, Mrs. Inemesit Enobong Uwah, reiterated that empowerment opportunities were forthcoming for Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

Mrs. Uwah said mothers should encourage their children aged 18 and above to apply and register for their PVCs, thereby initiating their civic rights and responsibilities.

“Encourage your children who are 18 years and above to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) and obtain their Permanent Voter Card (PVC). These are not just documents; they are tools of identity, civic responsibility, and empowerment.

“A voter card gives them a voice in shaping their future and the future of their community because true power lies in participating in the democratic process.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Bureau of Cooperatives, Hon. Alice Ekpenyong, urged women to embrace the ARISE cooperative societies to improve their economic independence.

She commended the current administration for maintaining peace and stability in the state.

Ekpenyong added that the governor is focused on sustainable empowerment through the ARISE Women Cooperative Initiative, where women will be able to expand or start their enterprises, as she presented the 15 ARISE Cooperative set forms.

The Chairman of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Engr. Emmanuel Inyang, in his welcome remarks, expressed appreciation to the governor, deputy governor, First Lady designate, and all delegates for making the sensitization effective by moving from one local government to another to sensitize Akwa Ibom women.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to mobilizing women at the grassroots to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, promising the governor that the people of Mkpat Enin are solidly behind him.

“All women of this community have obtained their PVCs and, with their civic rights, will vote for Governor Umo Eno, President Tinubu, and Senator Akpabio as the right choices.”

Other dignitaries present who pledged support included Senator Ekong Sampson; the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South District, Hon. Uwem Peter Ita; Member, House of Assembly, Prof. Eno James Ibanga; the Commissioner for Works; women leaders; and stakeholders across the state.