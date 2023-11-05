A’Ibom: CSO Expresses Concern About 2023 Third Quarter Budget Performance Report

A civil society organisation, Policy Alert has raised concerns over the third-quarter 2023 budget performance report issued by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Speaking in a statement issued by Faith Paulinus, the Programme Officer for Fiscal Reforms and Anti-Corruption, and distributed by Policy Alert’s Media Contact, Nneka Luke Ndumere said the report exposed the state government’s continued illicit loan-taking and its disregard for important economic sectors.

The group expressed the group’s concern that during the period under review, there were no capital releases in the health sector or the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector.

The group also noted that N6.32 billion in capital expenditures were spent by the Office of the Governor, Ministry of Finance, and Office of the Accountant General—organizations that do not directly affect citizensabouto capital development.

The CSO also pointed out that in the most recent quarter report, the administration spent N47.71 billion on recurrent items, which was over 30% more than the N36.64 billion it spent on capital projects.

This went against the governor’s recent public pledges to cut back on ongoing expenses and the cost of governing.

The changes were characterised in the Policy Alert as warning signs in the state’s public finance management strategy that the administration needed to take immediate action to address.

Additionally, it demanded that the state government reveal which particular projects benefited from the N751 million granted for capital projects in the field of education.

“It is even more disturbing that the authorisation to obtain these loans was never discussed on the floor of the House of Assembly in breach of the Fiscal Law of the state,” the statement read in parts.