A’Ibom, C’River Must Co-Exist In Peace, Harmony – Eno

…Lauds Evang. Ukpabio for steadfast service to God, Humanity

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed the enduring bond between the people of Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State, describing both as brothers who must continue to live in peace and harmony.

The governor gave this assurance during a special Sunday worship service at Liberty Gospel Church in Calabar, where he urged Akwa Ibom indigenes residing and working in Cross River to promote peaceful coexistence and support the development of both states.

According to him, the historical relationship between the two states remains strong despite the creation of Akwa Ibom out of Cross River.

“The people of the two states will continue to be brothers because of our bond. Our unity, oneness and peace have always been our goal,” the governor said.

He noted that Akwa Ibom residents in Cross River should continue to pray for and work towards the peace and progress of their host state.

“Akwa Ibom State was created out of Cross River State, but then, we are still brothers. Those of you living here must not stop praying for the peace of Jerusalem as instructed in the Bible. Cross River State is your Jerusalem because you are a resident here. Continue to live in peace, love and brotherliness for our overall growth,” he said.

Governor Eno also lauded the virtues of Apostle Helen Ukpabio, describing her as a servant of God whose life and ministry reflect integrity, dedication and compassion for humanity.

He urged the cleric to remain steadfast in her divine calling, noting that criticism often accompanies meaningful work and should not discourage those with a genuine vision.

“As a matter of fact, I have come to learn that if people do not disagree with what you are doing, then you are not doing anything. They are free to disagree because God did not give them the vision but you,” he stated.

The governor further commended Apostle Ukpabio for what he described as being “consistently consistent” in her commitment to drawing people closer to God through her ministry.

In her sermon titled “Commanding the Blessing,” drawn from Book of Psalms 133:3, Apostle Akpabio explained that blessings are superior to curses and often manifest through God’s pronouncements of multiplication and dominion in the lives of believers.

She urged Christians to maintain personal and environmental cleanliness as a way of positioning themselves to receive God’s blessings in their lives and endeavours.

The cleric also described Governor Eno as a compassionate leader and pastor whose administration has demonstrated commitment to people-oriented development.

She thanked the governor for attending the church service and prayed for the continued success of his administration, asking God to grant him strength, grace and wisdom to lead Akwa Ibom State to greater heights.

Members of the governor’s entourage included the Dean of the College of Commissioners and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong; former senator Effiong Bob; President General, ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative, Engr. Uwem Okoko, Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, and Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Eno Ibanga, among others.