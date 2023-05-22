A’Ibom: Crisis Looms In Four LG Over Non-Compliance With PIA

There are impending crises in four Local Government Areas in Akwa Ibom State as Savannah Energy oil company operating in the LGAs has allegedly refused to comply with Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) bothering on the nomination of persons by host communities into the Board of Trustee for the purpose of managing funds of the host communities.

The affected local government areas include Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun and OrukAnam council areas where the company gas pipelines run through in their operations.

In a petition signed by the Paramount Ruler of Ukanafun His Royal Majesty Amos Akpan and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday on behalf of the four council areas, it was alleged that Savannah Energy had contravened section 242(2) PIA by rejecting the nomination of one Akaninyene Patrick into Board of Trustees.

The Paramount Ruler further alleged that the oil company mischievously replaced the nominee instead of adopting the person earlier nominated by the host communities.

Sensing foul play, the royal fathers said another letter was addressed to the Managing Director of Savannah as an official complaint by the host communities.

“We received reports about the authorized replacement of the BoT representative, Akaninyene Patrick”.

“We asked the company to write and clearly state reasons for the rejection of Akaninyene Patrick if indeed he has been rejected.

“That if for any reason Akaninyene Patrick is rejected, the host communities in Ukanafun have nominated Ekong Udom to replace him.

“Savannah Energy should reject anyone who is not nominated by the stakeholders of the community as stated in the Petroleum Industry Act.

In his earlier letter to the company on the same issue titled “Restiveness in Ukanafun”.

“Before writing to Savannah Energy, I received a letter signed by 17 village heads of gas pipeline host communities in Ukanafun, who registered their protest over the purported replacement of Patrick with one J J Ebong, stating that youth leaders in the affected communities are protesting against the company for ignoring and disregarding the unanimous agreement of the traditional rulers that selected Patrick”.

The village heads urged the paramount ruler to impress Savannah Energy to replace Ekong Udom as the BoT representing the Ukanafun axis to prevent another conflict in the area.

He, therefore, urged all the security agencies as well as Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authorities, Akwa Ibom State’s Ministry of Power and Petroleum Development to prevail on the oil firm to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the area