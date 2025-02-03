A’Ibom: CP Warns Youths Against Violence In Oil-Bearing Communities

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare has warned youths against taking laws into their hands by blocking roads leading to oil companies whenever there is any dispute.

Azare stated this during a meeting with youth Presidents and Secretaries across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state in his office in Uyo, the state capital on Monday.

The commissioner who attributed the misunderstanding between the host communities and oil companies to communication breakdown explained that there could not be any development without peace.

Urging the youth leaders to work hand in hand with the police to resolve all disputes, he stressed that the Command would not take it kindly with any group of people who disturb the peace of the land.

“No one should block the free flow of operations of these companies.

*Without development we cannot grow the economy, if you have any problem inform us immediately so that we have a common ground to resolve issues amicably.

“The factory sited in your community is for empowerment and development of the community, state and the country.

He urged the youths to exhaust all avenues for dialogue and not to resort to violence

“We are ready to partner with you, going forward we expect that peace reign in all your communities.”

Meeting with oil company representatives later, the commissioner said the dialogue became important to ensure an enabling environment for oil companies to operate.

Responding, Justin Obo, Security Manager at Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited blamed the community leaders for not involving the youths as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act which directs oil firms to spend 3 per cent of their operation cost on the communities.

He advised the youths to be conversant with the Act which has taken much of the burden of Corporate Social Responsibility from the oil companies adding that the youths have not been sufficiently informed about the provisions of the PIA.

He thanked the Police Commissioner for the meeting and assured that going forward the oil companies would initiate

communication avenues to resolve all communal issues.

