A’Ibom CP Warns Youths Against Violence In Oil-Bearing Communities

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, has warned youths against taking laws into their own hands by blocking roads leading to oil companies whenever there is any dispute.

Azare stated this during a meeting with youths’ presidents and Secretaries across the 31 local government areas of the state in his office in Uyo, the state capital yesterday.

The commissioner who attributed the misunderstanding between the host communities and oil companies to communication breakdown explained that there could not be any development without peace.

While urging the youth leaders to work hand in hand with the police to resolve all disputes, he stressed that the Command would not take it kindly with any group of people who disturb the peace of the land.

“No one should block the free flow of operations of these companies. Without development we cannot grow the economy, if you have any problem inform us immediately, so that we have a common ground to resolve issues amicably.

