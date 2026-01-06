A’Ibom CP Tasks Senior Officers, Commanders On Professionalism, Discipline

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has tasked senior officers, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical commanders of the command on professionalism and discipline.

CP Azare gave the charge during his first management and strategic meeting of the year 2026 with senior officers, DPOs, and tactical commanders, where he commended them for their dedication and resilience in maintaining relative peace and security across the state.

He acknowledged their sacrifices, particularly in ensuring a crime-free festive period, and encouraged them to consolidate on the successes recorded.

The Commissioner, however, issued a stern warning against all forms of indiscipline, misconduct, and unprofessional behaviour, stressing that the command’s leadership will not tolerate any action capable of tarnishing the image of the Nigeria Police Force. He assured that appropriate sanctions would be applied to any erring personnel.

Reiterating key directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, CP Azare stressed the strict enforcement of the directive on the withdrawal of police officers from escort duties for Very Important Persons (VIPs) not entitled to such protection.

He noted that the measure is aimed at ensuring optimal deployment of manpower for core policing duties that serve the interest of the general public.

Furthermore, the Commissioner reiterated the Executive Order of the Akwa Ibom State Government on masquerade operations, directing all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Leaders to ensure full compliance in order to maintain public order.

He warned that any breach of the directive would be met with the full weight of the law.

CP Azare also charged officers to maintain neatness in dressing, a courteous disposition, and civility in all interactions with members of the public.

He reminded them that they are servants of the people and that their conduct must reflect the ethics and standards of a modern, people-friendly police force.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents of Akwa Ibom State.