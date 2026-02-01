A’Ibom CP Tasks Officers On Professionalism, Proactive Policing

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare has charged officers and men of the Command to further intensify their operational tempo and demonstrate unwavering commitment to the reduction of crime and criminality across the State.

Azare gave this charge during the Command’s end-of-the-month Conference of Senior Police Officers held at the Command’s Officers’ Mess, Wellington Bassey way Uyo, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation, assessed operational performance, and issued fresh strategic directives.

While commending officers for their sacrifices and recent successes recorded in combating crime, the Commissioner emphasized that the expectations of the Command, government, and the good people of Akwa Ibom State remain extremely high.

According to him, “The mandate is clear: we must stay ahead of criminals. You must be proactive, intelligence-driven, and professionally decisive in the discharge of your duties. There is no room for complacency,”

He stressed that visibility policing, aggressive patrols, sustained stop-and-search operations, prompt response to distress calls, and robust intelligence gathering must be strengthened across all formations and units.

The Commissioner further reminded officers that professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights must guide every operation, noting that public confidence in the Police is built on integrity, fairness, and lawful conduct.

“Every officer must understand that the uniform represents authority, trust, and responsibility. We must protect lives and property without compromise, and we must do so strictly within the ambit of the law,” he added.

CP Azare warned that any act of misconduct, corruption, or unprofessional behaviour would attract severe disciplinary action, while outstanding performance would be duly recognized and rewarded.

He urged Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to provide effective leadership, enforce discipline, and personally supervise operations within their areas of responsibility.

The Commissioner concluded by reaffirming the Command’s commitment to synergy with other security agencies, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders in ensuring a safer and more secure Akwa Ibom State.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains resolute in its mission to safeguard lives and property and to maintain law and order at all times.