A’Ibom CP Tasks Newly Promoted Officers On Professionalism, Rule Of Law

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, has decorated a total of 613 Inspectors of Police recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II).

The decoration ceremony, held at the Command Headquarters in Uyo, was presided over by CP Azare, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Egbe Preye.

The newly promoted officers successfully met all stipulated requirements and criteria for advancement to the next rank.

In his remarks, CP Azare congratulated the promotees and reminded them that elevation in rank comes with greater responsibility and accountability. He described promotion as both a divine favour and recognition of dedication, discipline, and hard work.

The Commissioner charged the new ASPs to remain steadfast, professional, and exemplary in the discharge of their duties. He emphasized strict adherence to the rule of law, established rules of engagement, and the ethical standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking on behalf of the promotees, ASP George Michael expressed profound gratitude to God for the opportunity to attain the new rank. He extended appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of promotion. He also acknowledged CP Azare for his leadership, mentorship, and support.

ASP Michael assured the Command that the newly promoted officers would serve as worthy ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force, pledging to discharge their responsibilities with integrity, dedication, and commitment to humanity. He further appreciated the senior officers, families, and well-wishers who attended the ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

The event was attended by members of the Command’s Management Team, senior officers, and invited guests.