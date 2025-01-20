A’Ibom CP Engages Stakeholders On Third-Party Insurance Enforcement

Share

As part of the state government’s efforts to ensure the smooth implementation of third-party vehicle insurance enforcement in Akwa Ibom State, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, on Monday, convened a strategic meeting with critical stakeholders.

The meeting, held at the Command Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, aimed at fostering collaboration and addressing concerns ahead of the February 1 enforcement date.

Speaking in a press release made available to newsmen, the State Command PPRO, DSP Timfon John, said the session brought together heads of key organizations, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (IRS), among others.

CP Azare emphasized the directive from the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun mandated all vehicle owners to possess valid third-party insurance as required by Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act.

He warned that vehicles without valid insurance would be impounded and only released upon the presentation of genuine documents. The CP also cautioned against fake insurance, stating that vehicle owners found in possession of such documents would be required to identify the issuing source.

Flanked by his management team, Area commanders amongst others, CP Azare urged the public to patronize authentic insurance providers, stressing that compliance would prevent inconveniences and promote road safety.

In his remarks, the Sector Commander of the FRSC called on road users to update their insurance and other vehicle particulars, describing them as key documents to avoid embarrassment during enforcement.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State IRS, commended the Police Command for its proactive leadership, stating that third-party insurance is a basic requirement for all vehicles. He appealed to vehicle owners to update their insurance documents promptly.

On behalf of RTEAN, the chairman pledged the union’s support for the enforcement exercise, acknowledging its potential to bring order to the state’s transportation system.

Chairman of the NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk, lauded CP Azare for his visionary and proactive approach. He pledged the support of journalists in creating awareness to ensure the success of the initiative.

Finally, the chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) Comrade ( Elder) Sunny James commended the police for calling the strategic meeting to discuss enforcement of third-party insurance, he appealed to members of the public to renew their vehicle particulars before the expiration of the grace period given.

Meanwhile, the enforcement exercise is expected to commence across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state on February 1, 2025.

