A’Ibom: Council Boss Lauds Eno On LG Autonomy, Enumerates Achievements In 100 Days

The Chairman of Nsit Atai Local Government Council of Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Prince Anthony Nyong, has commended Governor Umo Eno for upholding the autonomy of Local Government Councils by allowing them to administer their affairs freely without any interference.

Hon. Nyong gave this commendation on Sunday at Odot, the Council Secretariat when he hosted Journalists who were in the Council on a fact finding mission, to assess how the Chairman has domesticated the ARISE AGENDA of the State government at the grassroot level, as he marks his 100 days in office.

He described the Governor’s gesture as a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance and promoting development at the local level.

According to him, “My Governor does not interfere or influence the local government councils. He is giving us a free hand to run the local government area.

“He’s been encouraging us to ensure we provide good governance and execute life touching projects at the local government so that the people at the grassroot can feel the impact of our governance”.

The Council boss said since assumption of office October last year, he has utilized resources accruing to the Council judiciously and listed some of his achievements in office in the period under review to include construction of a Unity Hall at the Council Secretariat, grading of internal roads in the local government.

He highlighted; “we are currently grading roads in ward 6 after we completed ward 4 and 5”.

He also listed electrification project at Ndon Ikot Itie Udung in Ward 4, a Community that has never had electricity, hinting that the ongoing electrification of the community will be completed soon.

“The electrification project is nearing completion. As we speak, we are installing transformer at Ndon Ikot itie udung in Ward 4. Before month end, that Community will have light”.

Prince Nyong also averred that there is intervention in the area of agriculture, including the recruitment of 30 staff who are paid monthly to tend the local government farms.

In Healthcare, the Chairman informed the team that by next month, he will flag off free Medical treatment and surgery operation for Nsit Atai people in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

He also hinted the free Medicare will be fully funded by the Nsit Atai local government council.

Hon. Nyong equally announced that his administration will also commence Bursary payment to Students of the local government in tertiary institutions as soon as they are done with the Students election.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Umo Eno on his commitment to rural development as seen in his administration’s projects, such as the Model Primary Health Center in Odot, Nsit Atai, which was built, completed, equipped and inaugurated last year stressing that the people of the local government are assessing the health facility for medical treatment.

He added, “There is a model school project currently undertaken by the State government which is ongoing at Ikot Akpabio village in Nsit Atai.

“Also, the Nsit Atai-Okobo road from airport which connects Uyo, the State capital with Nsit Atai and also link Uruan and Okobo and other LGA’s is nearing completion.

“The Governor had re-awarded the road project to an indigenous construction firm, Hensek with a mandate to complete the project in record time.

While driving through the road the road to Odot, the Nsit Atai Council Secretariat, it was observed that the road project has reached an advanced stage of completion.

“The State government’s commitment towards completing the project is part of the Arise Agenda of Governor Umo Eno, which aims to improve the lives of rural dwellers”.

