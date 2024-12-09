A’Ibom Community To Gov: Halt Forceful Acquisition Of School Land

Share

Ekpri Nsukara Offot Village in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has sent a passionate appeal to the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to stop the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Lands and Water Resources from forcefully acquiring the community’s land where its only educational institution, the Ekpri Nsukara Offot International Schools (ENISCO) was built.

The appeal followed moves, last week, by persons believed to be officials of the state government, who came into the community with a Bulldozer and accompanied by men in police uniform, to pull down some parts of the school’s perimeter fencing and adjoining buildings.

The incident which occurred during school hours at about 11:45am caused major uproar and almost degenerated to a violent clash with members of the community, but for the quick intervention of the Village head, Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo and the Principal of ENISCO, Elder Domingo Bassey Etim, who is also the secretary to the Village council.

Their intervention calmed frayed nerves and ensured the officials were not attacked.

Speaking to journalists in his palace, the Village head of Ekpri Nsukara Offot Village, Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo, described the demolition exercise as completely illegal, sad and barbaric.

He disclosed that there was a subsisting court case instituted by the community against the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Ministry of Lands and Water Resources; Attorney General, Akwa Ibom State; and the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Eteidung Asikpo recalled that on July 18, 2024, one Edem Esq. had visited him with a congratulatory letter from the Commissioner for Agriculture and thereafter informed him that where the community school is built has been marked down for use in depositing agricultural equipments.

The unsavory information prompted him to demand for a formal letter to that effect, but none was given. He added:

“Again, on July 23, 2024 in the early morning, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development came with soldiers in a Hilux pickup and a caterpillar and started to excavate the land wherein the school is situated.

Share

Please follow and like us: