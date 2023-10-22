A’Ibom Community To Get Model Palm Oil Factory

…as Eno Celebrates Apostle Okoriko at 75.

The Agricultural revolution of the A.R.I.S.E. AGENDA thrust of the Akwa Ibom State Government will receive a boost in the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area by establishing a Songhai Model Oil Palm Mill in Ibekwe Akpanyah.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, announced this on Sunday while speaking at a special church service to mark the 75th birthday celebration of Apostle John Okoriko and the ninth anniversary of the Solid Rock Kingdom Church held at the Church Headquarters, Ibekwe Akpanyah, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

The Governor noted that the location of the mill at Ibekwe Akpanyah community is to complement the already existing massive oil palm plantation by the Solid Rock Church Lead Pastor, Apostle John Okoriko, and to provide various levels of processing services for other oil palm farmers in the area, assuring that the mill will be a replication of the Songhai Farms model.

“It’s a full mill. The team that went with me to the Songhai Integrated Farm saw that mill. I wanted to do a model, so now that I have seen a private farm here, we’ll put a model here so that you and the women in this area, can keep producing and supporting government “, he assured.

Governor Eno observed that by not limiting himself to preaching but undertaking such a massive agricultural venture, Apostle Okoriko has exemplified true godliness and hard work worthy of emulation and assured of government’s support to help boost the farm’s productivity as well as provide a value chain for the farm produce.

He said, “As part of our ARISE Agenda, we have a plan to boost agriculture by providing mills to local oil palm farmers to process their palm fruits and other palm produce. For this kind of farm you have here, I have directed that the very first of such local mills be established here.

“I will ask the Commissioner for Agriculture to come with experts to check his farm to find out what other support the government can give. We have new seeds called Tenera seeds, that grow over two years. We will send you some seeds and support you because you have done very well. These are the simple things we can partner”.

Governor Eno, on behalf of the government and people of the State, congratulated Apostle John Okoriko on his 75th birthday anniversary and lauded his ministration style of simplifying the gospel to the understanding of the locals, describing him as an asset in the Akwa Ibom Church community.

He also thanked him for standing by him through the process of his electioneering, urging the clergy and all Akwa Ibom people to work hard to ensure the unity and prosperity of the state so that his supporters would not be disappointed.

In his message of appreciation, Apostle Okoriko expressed gratitude to God for miraculously preserving his life and keeping the Church, adding that he counted it a great blessing to have the Governor with the state government officials and lots of dignified people show up to celebrate his 75th birthday and 49th anniversary of the Solid Rock Kingdom Church.

The cleric described the emergence of Pastor Umo Eno as a blessing to Akwa Ibom State and thanked God for keeping him alive to witness the goodness that has come to the State and said that he would be glad to associate with the Governor’s ARISE Agenda, especially in the area of agriculture.

Delivering a sermon on the topic, “Honour and Blessing”, with scripture reference from Genesis 47:1-10, the Guest Speaker, Archbishop Emmanuel Udofia of the Methodist Church Nigeria, said that honour has always been reciprocated with blessings whether by God or man, affirming that the blessings of God on Apostle Okoriko’s life are undoubtedly a reward of his life of honour to God and God’s servants.

He therefore urged the congregants to honour God in their lives as well as God’s servants and any other person that is deserving of honour, so as to secure blessings for their lives.