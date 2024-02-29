A’Ibom Communities at War Over Oil-Rich Forest Reserves

The once peaceful coastal communities of Eket, Esit Eket and Ibeno Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State are presently engulfed in communal conflict over the oil-rich Stubbs Creek Forest Reserves, known as Akoiyak land.

This impending discord is believed to stem from the reluctance of the Akwa Ibom State government to uphold judicial rulings regarding the rightful ownership of the Stubbs Creek Forest.

The Stubbs Creek Forest, a mainstay of oil wealth extending to the coastal boundaries, harbors no- table entities such as Exxonmobil QIT and various crude oil reserves. However, amidst the wealth lies a contentious issue; the claim of ownership between Ibeno Local Government Area and Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas on the other hand.