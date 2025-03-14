A’Ibom Committed To Blue Economy, Maritime Devt, Ememobong Tells Oil, Gas Professionals

Share

Akwa Ibom Oil and Gas Professionals have been assured of the state government’s commitment to harnessing the potentials of the blue economy and the extensive maritime development.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Comrade Ini Ememobong, reiterated the commitment of the state government to harnessing the potentials when he hosted members of the Akwa Ibom Oil and Gas Professionals to a courtesy call in his office on Thursday, March 13.

He said the recent commissioning of the Shore Protections project and development of Shore lines in Oron, was a demonstration of Governor Umo Eno’s dedication to maritime development, emphasising that the action would bring greater focus on maritime transport and recreation in the area.

Highlighting the significance of the Ibom Deep Seaport, which he described as a foundation for future development, Comrade Ememobong acknowledged the importance of a collaboration between the Ministry and the maritime oil and gas professionals and assured them of his readiness to work together with them, in order to drive growth and development in the maritime sector so as to achieve the long-term objectives of the state in the maritime sector.

The Commissioner stated that the industrial city envisioned by the Governor aims to build indigenous capacity and ensure local participation in its development, saying, “This is where the local content law comes into play, requiring that a certain percentage of the project’s workforce, services, and materials be sourced locally.”

“To activate this law, however, there needs to be available capacity among local individuals and businesses. This is why His Excellency has prioritised capacity procurement, which ensures that the necessary skills and resources are in place before project execution begins. By doing so, the government can guarantee that local communities are well-prepared to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the industrial city’s development,” he emphasised.

Comrade Ememobong seized the occasion to commend the technical committee, led by Mrs. Mfon Usoro, in driving the Ibom Deep Seaport project forward, saying the committee is ready to collaborate with key stakeholders to turn the vision of the Ibom Deep Seaport into a reality.

Earlier, while addressing the Commissioner, the leader of the delegation and Secretary General Port State Control for the West and Central African Region, Captain Sunday Umoren, expressed his team’s enthusiasm in supporting the development of Akwa Ibom State’s maritime sector. As indigenes of the state, with expertise in various sectors of the maritime cluster, they seek to give back by investing in human capacity building, given the upcoming Ibom Deep Seaport.

“We are here to render our services to you; we will respect your support in planning because the deep seaport is coming: the port is just a notch, but there are other aspects to port development, which if we don’t position ourselves very well, we may end up having a deep seaport in Akwa Ibom but not making the best out of it,” he said.

Other members of the team were the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Project and Director of Project, Ibom Deep Seaport, Engr. Akaninyene Ekong, Former District Surveyor NIMASA, Marine Surveyor Engr. Eyo James; and Project Lead, Shell UK, Adjunct Professor John Moores University, UK, Prof Maurice Asuquo.

Also on the team were the Chief Engineer, Jad Construction Limited, Warri, Engr. Iniobong Ebong, Marine Pilot, Nigerian Ports Authority, Bonny/Port Harcourt Pilotage District, Rivers Port Complex, Nkopuyo Abraham.

