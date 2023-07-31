A’Ibom Commissioner Tasks Journalists To Assimilate, Hold Govt. Accountable On ARISE Agenda

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong has tasked journalists in the state to fully understand the ARISE agenda of the present administration and hold them accountable for the implementation.

Ememobong says such assimilation would empower the media to fully understand and key into the implementation processes of the administration’s development blueprint as it unfolds.

In a meeting with Media Correspondents in Uyo on Monday, Ememobong said that the thoroughly grafted agenda; with action points and timelines clearly stated, has become a social contract between the government and the governed.

He informed the media that the administration would look forward to their support through agenda setting, feed-forward, and feedback devoid of malice and sentiment.

In his words “People in representative capacity interrogated the document and now accept this document as the working document of this administration. Therefore the transition between being a private document, the political party agenda to an economic blueprint of government is why I am here.

“And very simply, the government should be judged by this. This has become a social contract and if you read the agenda, you will discover that it is a thoroughly grafted agenda with points and with action points, and aspirations clearly listed.

“So the marketing of this agenda is the duty of the Ministry of Information, but the interrogation of this agenda is the duty of the press and you are well positioned to Interrogate.

“You need to know what it stands for, what it represents, what it promises so that you can use it to hold the government to account.

Ememobong who promised to avail himself for interrogation on issues across the agenda of the administration further explains:

“So the Arise Agenda stands for Agric revolution, rural development, Infrastructure, security, economics, and education. Then you see a lot of drop-downs. There are 18 focal areas that are drawn from these five aspirations.

“Agric revolution, environmental management, rural development and youth empowerment, Infrastructure Maintenance and advancement, security management, quality educational and health sector management, economic, industrial and social advancement”. He said

The Commissioner regretted that vandalism has continued to frustrate government efforts to develop some rural communities, and tasked the media to consistently advocate for community ownership on projects located across the state.