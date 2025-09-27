A’Ibom Commissioner, Staff Commend Eno Over Branded Coaster Bus For Tourists

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has been applauded for his support and contributions towards the rehabilitation of a branded Coaster bus of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Anieti Udofia, gave this commendation in Uyo on Saturday while receiving the rehabilitated and branded bus of the Ministry in Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo, amidst cheers and jubilation by staff and stakeholders of the Ministry.

Dr Anie`ti Udofia said it is the support of Governor Eno that encouraged him to undertake the rehabilitation of the coaster bus, which was abandoned for almost 10 years in the Ministry before he assumed office as the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism.

He emphasised that the bus is of significant relevance to the Tourism sector as it will boost transportation, which is key in the Culture and Tourism sector, especially for the transportation of tourists and guests to tourist sites across the length and breadth of the state.

More so, the branded bus will serve as a veritable tourism publicity tool as pictures of major tourist sites in the State are branded on it, including: the ARISE Park, the Ibeno beach, Ibomair, Ibom plaza, as well as our major dances.

Speaking on the Discover Akwa Ibom tourism campaign slogan brandished on the bus, Dr Anieti said, it simply tells the World that Akwa Ibom is a Destination of Choice to tourists and investors alike to visit.

In their separate words of felicitation, the Commissioners for Lands and Housing, Prof Ubong Inyang and Hon. Henry Archibong, respectively, congratulated Dr Anieti Udofia for the feat and appreciated the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Grace Akpan, for her support and cooperation, which aided the restoration of the coaster bus, which had lain waste for a long time in the Ministry.

Also speaking, the SSA to the Governor on Entertainment, Sergeant James, lauded the Tourism Commissioner for the lofty accomplishment, stressing that Dr Anieti Udofia is a Square Peg in a square hole in view of the strides he has recorded so far in the tourism industry since his assumption of office.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Grace Akpan who was full of happiness over the arrival of the Discover Akwa Ibom Branded Bus, expressed deep appreciation to the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno for the appointment of Dr. Anieti Udofia into the State Executive Council and subsequently posting him to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to showcase his leadership skills, as manifested in the rehabilitation of the coaster bus and his other achievements so far in the Tourism sector.

Mrs. Grace Akpan further appreciated the two Honorable Commissioners who spared their time to come out to unveil the rehabilitated branded bus, members of the entertainment Association who came to share in the joy of the Ministry as well as Directors and Staff of the Ministry for standing by her and the Honourable Commissioner towards the rehabilitation of the bus as well as other achievements recorded by the Ministry.

The unveiling ceremony, which was characterised by jubilation and dancing, was witnessed by major stakeholders of the Ministry, including Moses Eskor, Godfather Uko, Eno Utoto and Afia Mary, among others.