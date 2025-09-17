A’Ibom: Commissioner Seeks Royal Support For Eno’s ARISE Agenda

…Condemns Cultural Abuses

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong (Hon) Frank Archibong, has called for unified and sustained support from traditional rulers for Governor Umo Eno’s administration and its transformative ARISE agenda.

Speaking during a visit to the Traditional Rulers Council in Uyo on Wednesday, Hon. Archibong stated that the depth and quality of Governor Eno’s developmental blueprint for the state necessitate a broad coalition of support from every sector.

While thanking the Royal Fathers for their essential support so far, Archibong passionately appealed for thier collaboration to continue through the Governor’s first term and beyond.

He emphasised that such ean nduring partnership is crucial to consolidating the developmental gains already achieved.

“This support for the governor has been remarkable, and I’m sure it will continue. We must support him in all ramifications, 360 degrees,” Archibong declared.

He assured the monarchs that their efforts are highly valued, noting, “I appreciate the royal fathers for their work, and I know the governor does not take their contributions for granted.”

He described the traditional institution as the bedrock of societal stability, indispensable for ensuring order and fostering an environment where government policies can flourish for the benefit of all citizens.

Reflecting on his own experience as a former Council Chairman, the Commissioner acknowledged the relentless service and challenges faced by traditional rulers and expressed profound gratitude for their steadfast backing.

Shifting to civic duties, the Commissioner urged the traditional leaders to champion the ongoing voter registration exercise, as the response so far has been unimpressive.

He explained that as key influencers, their role is critical in strengthening the state’s democratic foundations by ensuring a fully enrolled electorate, which is essential for fair political representation and development planning.

The Commissioner highlighted that the upcoming state anniversary celebrations on September 23rd are an event designed to honour the traditional institution.

He called for their full cooperation to ensure its success, adding that it is a testament to the government’s respect for the royalty.

Archibong used the occasion to condemn in the strongest terms recent abuses of tradition and culture.

He cited specific instances of individuals using the internet to hurl insults at the Governor and a case where a masquerade inflicted physical harm on a citizen.

The Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioner made it clear that while the government cherishes and promotes culture, it will not tolerate its perversion into a tool for violence and intimidation.

He therefore directly appealed to the Royal Fathers, as custodians of peace and order, to curtail such excesses within their domains.

“While the state government is not against culture, it will not condone harmful practices against the people in its name,” he stated.