A’Ibom Clears N60b Pension Arrears

Akwa Ibom State Government says it has cleared over N60 billion Naira backlog of Pension owed since 2012.

This was made known on Sunday in Uyo, during the Thanksgiving Service organized by the Office of the Head of Civil Service for Workers at the International Christian Worship Centre to mark the grand finale of the 2025 Public Service Week Celebration.

Governor Umo Eno said, the N60 Billion Naira backlog is a part of the N90 Billion Naira he inherited from past administrations which accumulated since 2012 and commended Public Servants for their resilience, resourcefulness and dedication which has kept the machinery of government running even in the face of challenges.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Supervising Commissioner for Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Mr. Emem Almond Bob, acknowledged the theme of the 2025 Public Service Week Celebration – Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service, emphasizing that, Technology is the new face and portrait of the Public Service towards effective Service Delivery.

He commended the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien and the entire Akwa Ibom Workforce on the successful hosting of all activities lined-up for the Weeklong celebration and congratulated, Barr Victor Fabian of the Ministry of Justice and Imo Udofia of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, who recently bagged automatic Special Promotion in Akwa Ibom State Service.

While pledging Government’s commitment to the welfare and growth of the Public Service, Governor Eno charged Akwa Ibom workers to skill-up for the changing face of the Public Service with Technological innovations to enable them meet their expectations as the 21st century government workers.

Leading the College of Permanent Secretaries on behalf of all the workers for a Thanksgiving, the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, noted that, with a Worker-friendly Governor like Governor Umo Eno, who has impacted greatly on the lives of workers, there is need to thank the Lord.

Elder Essien enlisted the numerous gains of Akwa Ibom Workers under the Governor Umo Eno-led administration such as: Payment of Pensions and Gratuities, regular payment of staff emolument and grants, release of staff Promotions and provision of SUVs to Permanent Secretaries among others.

In her speech, the Dean, College of Permanent Secretaries, Barr Uduak Eyo-Nsa expressed deep appreciation to God for the gift of clement weather all through the weeklong celebration, thanked the Governor for approving the celebration for workers and pledged workers’ commitment, loyalty and dedication to the Governor Umo Eno-led administration in reciprocation of the Governor’s kind gesture.

Earlier, the Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee for the Planning and Implementation of the 2025 Public Service Week Celebration and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Grace Akpan, had listed all activities undertaken in the course of the weeklong event and registered appreciation to all the officials who contributed to its success including: the Honourable Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr Frank Ekpenyong, the MD, Bulletin Construction, Chief Faysal Harb, the GM, AK-RUWATSAN, Mr. Saviour Udoh and the MD, Ibom Hotel and Delivery Advisor to the Governor on Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh.

The Thanksgiving Service with Glorifying Thanksgiving (John 15: 1-8) as its theme, had the General Overseer of Precious Faith Int’l Church, Rev Emmanuel Iniama, as Guest Minister, featuring praise and worship, song ministration by different choir groups and presentation of a Special Thank You card to the Governor by the Head of Civil Service.