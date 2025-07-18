A’Ibom CJ Tours Correctional Centres, Frees 123 Inmates

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaette Obot, yesterday rounded up a three-day facility tour of correctional centres in the state and set free, 123 inmates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 62 out of the 123 inmates were released on health grounds. NAN reports that four inmates regained freedom in Ikot Abasi custodial centre; 17 inmates were released in Eket centre, 29 in Ikot Ekpene centre, while 73 were set free in Uyo custodial centre.

The CJ’s official visits to the custodial centres across the three senatorial districts began on Monday, July 14 and ended on Thursday, July 17.

The chief judge observed that most of the offenders had minor offences and had overstayed in the custodial centres beyond the period they were supposed to stay, if they had been convicted. She, however, released some on compassionate, health grounds and lack of diligence prosecution.