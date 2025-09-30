A’Ibom Boosts Transportation, Infrastructure, Devt

The Akwa Ibom State Government has procured 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and embarked on the construction of ultra-modern bus terminals and stations across the state.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, on Tuesday during a joint press conference with the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem John, and the Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, on the sidelines of the state’s 38th anniversary.

Umanah highlighted the administration of Governor Umo Eno, noting that the current government has made remarkable progress across multiple sectors under the ARISE Agenda.

In transportation, Umanah said the state has 771 kilometres of roads under construction and 31 bridges completed, with commissioning imminent. In the aviation sector, four new aircraft have been acquired for Ibom Air, alongside the construction of the Aviation Village and a new terminal and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Victor Attah International Airport.

On security, he noted the establishment of the Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways, recruitment of 4,500 community watch personnel, provision of gunboats and patrol vehicles, and creation of a Security and Command Centre.

In tourism, projects include ecological remediation of 70 hectares of gullies, the ARISE Resort, the 5,000-capacity Ibom International Convention Centre and Hotel, and ARISE Shopping City.

The commissioner also detailed achievements in training and empowerment, with over 10,000 youths and SMEs benefiting, alongside construction of a 2,000-capacity Amphitheatre for the Annual Christmas Unplugged Event and deployment of a ₦100 million Creative Industry Fund.

In agriculture, initiatives include the Ibom Model Farm, Arise Home Farms Scheme, Back-to-Farm Initiative, and input distribution to farmers. In healthcare, the state has established functional health centres in all LGAs, launched a State Health Insurance Scheme, and is developing a 350-bed International Hospital, along with an Emergency Ambulance Service, Medical Oxygen Plant, and expanded medical workforce.