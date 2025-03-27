A’Ibom Blockchain Summit Empowers Nigerian Youth With Digital Skills

Share

In a bid to combat rising unemployment and shield Nigerian youths from crime and social vices, technology experts gathered in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, to launch a digital revolution aimed at equipping the next generation with advanced skills in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The three-day Ibom Blockchain Summit 2025, held at the Ibom Hall in Uyo, attracted over 4,500 undergraduates and secondary school students.

Participants underwent intensive training on Web3, decentralized finance (DeFi), and AI applications in business under the summit’s theme, “The Odyssey.”

The event is part of a broader initiative to position Akwa Ibom State as a hub for blockchain innovation and economic transformation.

Comrade Ukpono Esinwang, Chairman of the summit, stated, “Blockchain technology is not just a trend but a cornerstone of the new digital economy that Africa must lead.

“Our journey began with a bold vision to make Akwa Ibom a blockchain innovation hub. Today, that vision is no longer a dream—it is a movement. Africa will not be left behind in the technological revolution.”

The summit also featured remarks from Orok Godspower, Country Manager of CoinEx and the event Convener. Recalling the success of the 2024 summit, where over 2,000 attendees and 15 industry experts participated, Godspower highlighted that the growth in 2025 is even more remarkable.

“A young developer from last year’s summit is now a full-time Web3 engineer. An entrepreneur who sat in these seats has launched a blockchain-powered business.

“A university student who once doubted this technology is now leading blockchain education initiatives on campus. These stories prove that we are not just consumers of technology, we are builders, creators, and innovators,” he said.

Speakers at the summit underscored the limitless opportunities that blockchain offers in financial inclusion, business automation, and digital security.

“Senator Iheyen of Infusion Lawyers emphasized technology’s transformative power in shaping global economies and urged participants to leverage their newfound knowledge to enhance business efficiency and drive employment opportunities.

In a session titled “Web3 Careers: Building Globally,” Felix Chisom outlined the diverse career paths emerging in blockchain development, smart contracts, and tokenization.

“Meanwhile, on the subject of AI, Lucie Ekong delivered an insightful presentation, ‘A.I.: A Tool for Economic Optimization and Efficient Delivery,” explaining how AI can revolutionize business models and boost efficiency across various sectors.

The event was not limited to technical sessions alone. Attendees also enjoyed interactive workshops, real-world case studies, panel discussions, and a special segment on “Designing the Future” that focused on UI/UX storytelling in blockchain.

Cultural performances, music, a cultural night featuring a blend of delicacies and performances, as well as a tour of the City of Uyo, enriched the summit experience.

As Nigeria navigates the challenges of unemployment and economic hardship, initiatives like the Ibom Blockchain Summit 2025 are seen as critical in fostering a generation that is well-prepared to lead the country into a new era of digital innovation.

